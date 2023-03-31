Busey Wealth Management Has $2.79 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $315.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

