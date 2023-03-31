Busey Wealth Management Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

