Busey Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

