Busey Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.45.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

AON opened at $313.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.37. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.