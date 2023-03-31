Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

BNR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.85. 61,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,567. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $299.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Institutional Trading of Burning Rock Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

