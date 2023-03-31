Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Bumble Stock Down 4.1 %

BMBL opened at $19.27 on Friday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP bought a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,221,000.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.