Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Bumble Stock Down 4.1 %
BMBL opened at $19.27 on Friday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.
Several analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP bought a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,221,000.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
