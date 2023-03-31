Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,506 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. 1,883,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,240,898.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 377,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,540,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,240,898.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 377,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,540,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,439. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

