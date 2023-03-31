Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.56. 116,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

