Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $46.87. 12,086,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,307,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

