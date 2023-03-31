Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,128 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,184. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.