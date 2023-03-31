Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 332 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $569,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $249.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,242. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

