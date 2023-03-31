Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,344 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 1.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 112,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $77.16. 1,384,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

