BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 3,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 57,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 275 ($3.38) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($2.83) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

