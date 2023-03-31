Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BEP opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after buying an additional 2,638,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,264,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,569,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,517,000 after buying an additional 597,823 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Further Reading

