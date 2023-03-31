Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 10,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,242,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.