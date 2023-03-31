Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target at $70.57

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $68.31.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,128,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

