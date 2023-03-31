Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BYFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 318,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

