BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Up 56.0% in March

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

BRSP stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.85. 360,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,368. The firm has a market cap of $753.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.30%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

