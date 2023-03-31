Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHFAO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 33,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,322. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.72. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.