Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE BEDU traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 4,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

