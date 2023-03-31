Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.78). 135,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 513,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.70 ($0.78).
Brickability Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,058.33 and a beta of 1.36.
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
