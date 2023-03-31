Brian D. Finn Acquires 50,000 Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Finn purchased 50,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 254,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,965. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile
Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.