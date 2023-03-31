Brian D. Finn Acquires 50,000 Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Finn purchased 50,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 254,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,965. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 28.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 1,535,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 1,319,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 932.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 531,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

