BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 2.9%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 668,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,091,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRFS. HSBC cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of BRF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,192,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 1,423,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BRF by 27,582.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833,130 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.