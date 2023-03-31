BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 2.9%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 668,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,091,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on BRFS. HSBC cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
BRF Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.
Institutional Trading of BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Featured Articles
