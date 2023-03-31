Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BREZR traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,295. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

