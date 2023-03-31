BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:LND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.