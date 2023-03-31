BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.