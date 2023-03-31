Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Up 15.5% in March

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,132,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 198,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,571. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $812.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

