Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOO stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,590. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $279.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

