BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BrainsWay Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

