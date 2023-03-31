Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.66. Approximately 27,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 26,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$101.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.24.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

