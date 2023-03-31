Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 1.3% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.3 %

Nutrien stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

