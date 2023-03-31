Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at about $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock worth $781,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYM traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 147,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,995. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

