Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,643.64

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2,643.64 and last traded at $2,638.74, with a volume of 22028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,609.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,481.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,122.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

