Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,683.96.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

BKNG stock opened at $2,609.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,481.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,122.45. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

