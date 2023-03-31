Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 75,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 193,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bone Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

