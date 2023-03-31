Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (BOLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of BOLT opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

