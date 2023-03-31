BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

NYSE FCX opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

