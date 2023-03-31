BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.