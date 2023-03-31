BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $118.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

