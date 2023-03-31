BNC Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $473.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

