BNC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $273.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.72. The company has a market capitalization of $676.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

