BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,292,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

