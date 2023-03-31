BMO Capital Markets Trims Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Target Price to C$19.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.20.

Pason Systems Price Performance

TSE:PSI opened at C$12.04 on Monday. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$11.19 and a one year high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of C$979.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.67.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

