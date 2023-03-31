Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.68.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $27,778,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $23,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after acquiring an additional 476,743 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

