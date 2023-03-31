Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Blue World Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Friday. Blue World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAQ. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,481,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blue World Acquisition by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 432,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 275,003 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

