Blue Fin Capital Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.49. 160,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

