Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 67.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,267,209 shares in the company, valued at $412,972,119.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,318,248.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,267,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,972,119.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $82,574,632. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

