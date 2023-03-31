Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 465 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after buying an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $99.36. 1,874,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,589,034. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

