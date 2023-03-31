Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after acquiring an additional 674,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $71,159,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.16 on Friday, reaching $136.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,171. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

