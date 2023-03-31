Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,713. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.02. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

