Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.18. 711,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,000. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

